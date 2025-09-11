Naga City Suspends Classes and Government Work for Pe±afrancia Festival

Manila: The city government of Naga has announced the suspension of classes in both public and private schools, as well as government work, on specific dates in celebration of the Pe±afrancia Festival 2025.

According to Philippines News Agency, Mayor Leni Robredo issued an executive order stating that the suspension is intended to ensure public safety, maintain order, and effectively manage vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the major processions and civic events of the festival. Naga City has been recognized as the Pilgrimage Capital of the Bicol Region through Presidential Proclamation No. 33, series of 2010.

Robredo noted that the Local School Board of Naga has approved the suspension of classes at all levels to enable students and teachers to participate in the religious and civic activities associated with the festival. Classes will be suspended on several dates: Friday, Sept. 12, for the Pe±afrancia Traslaci³n Procession; Saturday, Sept. 13, for the CTP-MAPEH-DRRM Parade; Wednesday, Sept. 17, for the Scouts Parade and DXMC Competition; Thursday, Sept. 18, for the Civic and Float Parade, Pe±afrancia Voyadores Street and Pilgrims Dance Competition; Friday, Sept. 19, for the Military Parade; and Saturday, Sept. 20, for the Pe±afrancia Fluvial Procession.

In addition, work in government offices located in Naga City will be suspended on several dates: Friday, Sept. 12, for the Pe±afrancia Traslaci³n Procession; Thursday, Sept. 18, for the Civic and Float Parade, Pe±afrancia Voyadores Street and Pilgrims Dance Competition; Friday, Sept. 19, for the Military Parade; and Saturday, Sept. 20, for the Pe±afrancia Fluvial Procession.

Mayor Robredo emphasized that government personnel involved in maintaining peace and order, traffic enforcement, disaster risk reduction and management, health and sanitation, and other essential functions are required to continue performing their duties. She also encouraged private companies to consider suspending work on the specified dates to allow employees to engage in the festivities.