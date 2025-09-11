Easterlies to Bring Rains Across Luzon and Visayas

Manila: Luzon and the Visayas will continue to experience rains due to the easterlies affecting these islands, the weather bureau said Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that scattered rains and thunderstorms would still prevail across Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, and Marinduque. These areas may face moderate to heavy rains, which could lead to flash floods or landslides.

The Visayas and the rest of Luzon will also experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. In Mindanao, isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will prevail.

The whole archipelago is expected to continue experiencing light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. There is no low-pressure area (LPA) being monitored for potential tropical cyclone formation, as the LPA inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has dissipated, PAGASA added.