MYNIC COMMITTED TO STRENGTHENING DIGITAL BRANDING THROUGH EMPOWERMENT OF .MY DOMAIN

KUALA LUMPUR, MYNIC Berhad (MYNIC), an agency under the Ministry of Digital, is committed to ensuring that organisations and individuals in the country keep pace with the developments in the digital economy. Various initiatives have been implemented by the agency, which manages one of the nation's digital assets, with the latest being the "RevUp and Register" campaign launched on May 1, 2024. The campaign aims to attract more Malaysians, particularly Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), to use the .MY domain name for their websites and emails to expand their business operations. MYNIC chief executive officer Datuk Hasnul Fadhly Hasan said the agency, which had around 300,000 domain users since its establishment in 1987, had introduced various programmes to train the community towards expanding their digital businesses and completing their e-commerce ecosystem. "Domains are essential to make a business more stable, sustainable, and reduce the risk of online fraud. Consumer trust will also increase for businesses using the .MY domain, as it requires a valid business licence to own such a domain," he told Bernama in an exclusive interview recently. He added that acquiring a domain also played a crucial role in transforming a business online, while business networking and digital branding could also be expanded globally. Speaking about the "RevUp and Register" campaign, Hasnul said the programme was among MYNIC's efforts to support the government's call, especially by the Digitial Ministry to drive the nation's digital agenda. "This campaign is one of our initiatives to encourage Malaysians to register a .MY domain. If they use the domain name correctly, it will strengthen and increase the visibility of their businesses," he said. According to Hasnul, new domain registrants from Jan 1 to Dec 31 this year had a chance to win prizes worth RM200,000, including a Proton X50, gold bars, and electrical and electronic devices such as a PlayStation 5, mobile phones, and tablets. Several special drives would also be organised from May 1 to the end of this year to increase the number of registrations, he added. "Special periods such as the Aidiladha celebration, National Month, Deepavali, and the end of the year will give new registrants double the entries, providing greater chances of winning the prizes on offer. 'Some of these special series will offer up to 10 times the entries," he said, noting that campaign winners would be announced in January next year. Meanwhile, Hasnul said MYNIC was developing an application that would allow netizens to search for various types of businesses, goods, government offices, eateries, and health centers available in the country. "This year we are starting a pilot project called Malaysia Directory Exchange (MYDX), a local directory that serves as a one-stop center for Malaysians to find information about local businesses. 'Our goal is to create a directory similar to Google My Business. It is a crucial point of interest, enabling users to find all information on MYDX," he said. He explained that the MYDX application would connect users with MSMEs and the services they offered, while MYNIC would continue to guide MSMEs achieve positive growth through innovative digital solutions. "The myKomuniti.my program was introduced specifically for the alumni of our Digital Entrepreneurship Training programme, providing a platform where members receive ongoing guidance, including the latest information on digital marketing algorithm changes, additional training, upskilling, and the latest developments in the digital world." "Learning content will be continuously updated in line with current developments and needs to ensure they can dynamically adapt their online businesses while strengthening their product branding," he said. Meanwhile, Hasnul said the agency is also in the process of exporting the .MY domain globally this year to promote, expand, and increase the usage of the domain name. "This month we are collaborating with several major international registrars for them to come o n board. When they do, they can start selling the .MY domain names." "This initiative positions the .MY brand and identity at a global level, further strengthening the .MY domain beyond geographical boundaries. By making the .MY domain accessible and recognizable worldwide, it will indirectly increase its visibility and credibility, thereby boosting user trust," concluded Hasnul. Source: BERNAMA News Agency