MUIP TO SCREEN EXISTING ZAKAT RECIPIENTS, TO WEED OUT THOSE WITH LARGE DEPOSITS

Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) has identified that there are recipients of monthly zakat (tithe) assistance with savings of up to hundreds of thousands of ringgit, said its deputy chief executive officer (Baitulmal and Operations) Dr Asmadi Abdul Rahman.

Therefore, he said that it is important to carry out a screening process, so that aid is only channelled to individuals who really deserve it.

“After carrying out the screening process, we will stop channelling aid to those who reside outside Pahang; those who cannot be contacted; their income no longer qualifies them to be called asnaf (recipient of zakat) and recently, we identified that there are individuals who actually have savings in the bank.

“We found that some of them have savings of up to hundreds of thousands of ringgit and are still receiving monthly assistance. Once the screening is carried out, we will stop the aid immediately,” he told reporters after the zakat presentation here today.

He also said that the aid given was to meet needs and not to keep as savings, adding that MUIP also cooperated with village heads and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in carrying out the screening process.

He said that, as of today, MUIP recorded a total of 11,146 monthly aid recipients statewide who received aid in the form of cash and vouchers.

At the event today, a total of RM410,551 in zakat money was distributed, for the purpose of donating laptops to students from asnaf families who will further their education at institutions of higher learning and funding loans from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) for high achieving students from poor families.

Apart from that, MUIP, for the first time, implemented the MUIP Food Rider programme by providing motorcycle assistance to 10 asnaf recipients to generate income as food deliverymen

Source: BERNAMA News Agency