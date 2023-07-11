MSAP: PRICE REDUCTION ONCE ACCESS AGREEMENT CONCLUDED BETWEEN SERVICES PROVIDERS

The reduction in retail fixed broadband prices following the implementation of the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP) can only happen once the access agreements have been concluded between service providers, said Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

MCMC in a statement today said currently, most access providers have or are in the process of publishing reference access offers (RAOs).

“The negotiations of access agreements will commence based on published RAOs and are expected to be concluded by the end of September 2023.

“As such, a price reduction of broadband services can be expected to take place thereafter,” said MCMC in response to an article by a technology portal that the government has yet to implement cheaper broadband prices subsequent to the latest MSAP which took effect on March 1, 2023.

The government launched the Pakej Perpaduan Fixed Internet Broadband back in February this year aimed at helping the B40 group, veterans, the disabled and the elderly. The package comes with a 24-month subscription contract and is priced at RM69 per month, providing Internet speeds up to 30Mbps with unlimited data.

MCMC said the package is 22 per cent cheaper than the existing prices for similar packages at the same speed which is RM89 and subscribers will enjoy RM480 savings throughout the contract period under the package.

It said thus far, 6,066 users have signed up for the Fixed Broadband package.

MCMC meanwhile said PPR/ PA @MyKabel package, targeting the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) and B40 group to aid their daily digital activities, has been introduced in April this year at RM69 a month with a contract of 24 months, at a speed of 100Mbps with unlimited data.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency