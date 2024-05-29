MOH REVOKES NOTIFICATION OF THREE COSMETIC PRODUCTS

PUTRAJAYA, The Health Ministry (MOH) has revoked the notification of three cosmetic products as they were found to contain scheduled poisons and are no longer allowed to be sold in Malaysia. Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the products are N Glowing EWSB which contains mercury, Karisma Golden Turmeric Cream (mercury and betamethasone 17-valerate) and SL Two Intensive (hydroquinone and betamethasone 17-valerate). The revocation of the product notifications was done by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA), he said in a statement today. 'Mercury is prohibited in cosmetic products because it can be harmful to health, leading to kidney and nervous system damage, disrupting the development of a child's or fetus's brain, and causing rashes and skin irritation,' he added. He further said that products containing hydroquinone and betamethasone 17-valerate need to be registered with the Drug Control Authority and should only be used under the guidance of healthcare p rofessionals. Hydroquinone can cause skin redness, discomfort, skin discolouration and hypersensitivity. It can also inhibit the pigmentation process (depigmentation), which reduces the skin's protection from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation and increases the risk of skin cancer. Betamethasone 17-Valerate can cause the skin to become thin and prone to irritation, acne, changes in skin pigmentation and increase the risk of being absorbed into the blood circulation system, which can have harmful effects, he said. Therefore, he urged sellers and distributors to stop selling and distributing these cosmetic products immediately as it violates the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984. 'Consumers are advised to stop using the products immediately and seek the advice of healthcare professionals if they experience any discomfort or adverse effects,' he said. The public is encouraged to check the notification status of a cosmetic product at the NPRA's official website at www.npra.gov.my or through the 'NPRA Product Status' application that can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Source: BERNAMA News Agency