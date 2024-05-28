MOH HALTS SALES OF EVEREST FISH CURRY MASALA, MDH CURRY POWDER

PUTRAJAYA, The Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued an order to immediately stop the sales of two Indian spice products, Everest Fish Curry Masala and MDH Curry Powder, suspected to contain ethylene oxide. The ministry called on traders, including online sellers with stocks of these products, to cease sales, while all e-commerce platforms and social media were urged to immediately stop advertisements for these food items. 'Ethylene oxide, often used to kill pests, also controls microbiological contamination in spices from bacteria, viruses and fungi, and acts as an active ingredient in cleaning agents. 'Its use in food and food-contact materials is not permitted due to its carcinogenic nature," the ministry said in a statement today. MOH said a review of data through Malaysia's Food Safety Information System (FoSIM) until last April revealed only one importation of the Everest Fish Curry Masala brand. MOH reported no imports of the MDH Curry Powder brand into Malaysia. 'The ministry, via the Food Safety and Quality Programme (PKKM), conducts ongoing inspections and enforcement at entry points nationwide,' read the statement. Currently, the ministry is monitoring aflatoxin, heavy metals and pesticide residues in spice products at all entry points into the country. Monitoring from 2019 to last April found that 43 samples met legal food safety requirements. "MOH remains vigilant and concerned about anything that might endanger consumer safety," said the statement. Source: BERNAMA News Agency