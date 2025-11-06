Mindanao-Based National Boxers to Begin Training at Bukidnon Sports Complex

Nairobi: The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has realized its vision of establishing a regional training center for national boxers as part of a strategic move to decentralize athlete development across the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, a memorandum of agreement was signed between the PSC and the Bukidnon provincial government, designating the Bukidnon Sports and Cultural Complex as the premier training ground for elite Filipino boxers in Mindanao. The 13-hectare facility, located in Malaybalay, boasts amenities such as an eight-lane track and field oval, a football field, Olympic-size swimming and diving pools, a 15,000-seat stadium, and a 3,000-seat indoor gymnasium for various sports including basketball and martial arts.

The Philippine boxing team will be the first national squad to utilize the new facility. PSC Chairperson Patrick Gregorio expressed his satisfaction, emphasizing the importance of the facility for Philippine sports. Other national sports federations, including the Pilipinas Sepak Takraw Association Inc., Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation Inc., and PhilCycling, are also expected to use the complex.

Future developments at the complex include the addition of tennis courts, a softball/baseball diamond, an open field for outdoor events, an auditorium for cultural performances, and a museum. The signing of the memorandum was witnessed by Bukidnon Governor Rogelio Neil Roque and Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, who has been a key proponent of the initiative.

Zubiri highlighted the potential of establishing similar regional centers across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao to attract top-tier talent. Marcus Manalo, secretary general of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines, stressed the importance of providing high-level training opportunities for young athletes closer to their hometowns.

The initiative reflects a shared commitment between the PSC and local government units to support and develop regional talents, as emphasized by the PSC’s ongoing collaboration with local government units. The PSC aims to fulfill a directive from the Office of the President to establish training hubs outside Metro Manila, provided that they receive adequate support from the government and local entities.