MIHAS 2023: KPKM TARGETS TRANSACTIONS WORTH RM50 MLN

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is targeting RM50 million worth of transactions at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2023 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here.

The ministry's business development and investment division secretary Khalid Ibrahim said a total of 26 entrepreneurs under the guidance of KPKM agencies, among them the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) and Fisheries Development Authority Malaysia (LKIM), will take part in MIHAS 2023.

"Our achievement at MIHAS 2022 was RM35 million, with the participation of 20 entrepreneurs. Seeing that 26 entrepreneurs will be involved in this year’s MIHAS, we are targeting potential sales generated from business matching activities to amount to RM50 million.

"We believe that with these quality ready-to-export products, which meet the needs of the world market, this edition of MIHAS can achieve that target,” he said when met after the launch of the KPKM pavillion at MIHAS 2023 today.

The 19th edition four-day MIHAS 2023, which began today, is themed Paving the Way of Halal and will feature the latest trends, technologies and innovations covering 13 major halal industry clusters.

Hosted by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and organised by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), MIHAS is the world's biggest halal exhibition, bringing together key industry players from the global halal arena.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency