MELAKA TO ORGANISE KUAM ON LARGER SCALE IN CONJUNCTION WITH TMM 2024

The Melaka International Air Carnival (KUAM) will be organised on a bigger scale next year even though the carnival is a biennial event in the state's tourism calendar.

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said the organisation of KUAM next year is expected to attract more domestic and foreign tourists in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM 2024), with a target of 8.4 million tourists.

He said various improvements will be made next year among which will be online ticket sales to make it easier for visitors as well as to avoid congestion at ticket counters during the carnival period.

"Apart from this, we also expect to receive more participation from domestic and international airline companies to exhibit their aircraft compared to 41 aircraft including helicopters and other light aircraft at KUAM 2023.

"We are also planning to add more airshows with more interesting acts in addition to giving more opportunities for visitors to go on 'joyrides' on helicopters at fixed prices," he told reporters here today.

He said this after the closing ceremony of KUAM 2023 by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam. Also present at the ceremony was State Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer.

Abdul Razak said KUAM 2023, which was organised for the eighth time, attracted an unexpected response of more than 50,000 visitors as of noon today. The three-day event, which began on Friday, was targeting 45,000 visitors.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency