MECO Transfers USD150K Taiwan Aid to DSWD for Typhoon Kristine Relief.

MANILA: The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) has officially handed over USD150,000 in humanitarian assistance from Taiwan to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). This aid is designated for the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, internationally known as Trami.

According to Philippines News Agency, the MECO board of directors presented the check symbolizing this financial support to DSWD Director Leo Quintilla during a recent ceremony held at their office in Makati. The event marked a significant collaborative effort between the two countries, with MECO Chair Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil receiving the donation from Representative Wallace Chow of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.

Garafil expressed her appreciation in a news release on Monday, stating, “It is with great humility and gratitude that I accept this cash donation from our friends from TECO as relief assistance for the thousands of Filipino families and communities in Luzon whose lives were deeply affected by

typhoon Kristine.” She further emphasized the positive impact of the aid, noting that “the assistance that Taiwan has so far provided will definitely boost the determination of our people to rebuild their lives and put them back on the road to recovery.”

The donation arrives at a critical time, as Taiwan is also experiencing the effects of a super typhoon. Earlier in October, MECO received an initial shipment of 500 metric tons of rice from Taiwan, part of a larger 2,000 metric tons rice donation intended to support calamity victims.