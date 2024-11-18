Oil Price Rollback Set to Provide Relief for Motorists on Tuesday.

MANILA: Motorists are expected to enjoy lower fuel prices as oil firms are set to implement a rollback on Tuesday. This comes in the wake of a series of hikes last week, where kerosene saw an increase of PHP1.20 per liter, while gasoline and diesel prices rose by PHP1.50 and PHP2.10 per liter, respectively.

According to Philippines News Agency, several oil companies, including Caltex, Shell, Cleanfuel, Jetti, Petro Gazz, Seaoil, and PTT Philippines, announced in separate advisories on Monday that they will be reducing gasoline prices by PHP0.85 per liter and diesel by PHP0.75 per liter. Additionally, Shell, Caltex, and Seaoil will further decrease kerosene prices by PHP0.90 per liter.

The fuel price reduction is scheduled to take effect on Tuesday at 6 a.m. The Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau had earlier linked the projected decrease in fuel prices to weaker oil demand forecasts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.