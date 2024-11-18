DICT Enhances Biz Permit Renewal Process for Iloilo City.

ILOILO CITY: The renewal of business permits in Iloilo City has become more streamlined with the integration of barangay business clearance into the Integrated Business Permits and Licensing System (iBPLS) managed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). This initiative simplifies the renewal process by allowing applicants to apply, be assessed, endorsed, pay, and print certificates entirely online.

According to Philippines News Agency, Iloilo City Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion (LEDIP) head Velma Jane Lao mentioned that the DICT had to customize its system to accommodate the unique setup at the city hall, particularly for the computation of business taxes. The integration now includes 140 out of Iloilo City’s 180 barangays, eliminating the need for applicants to physically visit barangay halls for business clearances, unless they are blacklisted. The barangay clearance is digitally attached to their online application.

Applicants have the option to pay eit

her over the counter or online after their application assessment is completed. However, the city government encourages displaying the original business permit rather than an electronic copy. Lao revealed plans to eventually link with courier services to enhance the system, pending revisions and enhancements by the DICT before the 2025 renewal period.

Mayor Jerry Treñas has mandated a comprehensive approach to ease of doing business, pushing beyond online encoding to ensure a seamless end-to-end processing experience. This effort aligns with the national government’s zero-contact policy, aiming to reduce corruption and delays by minimizing in-person interactions.