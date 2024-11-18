UP’s Mea Gey Niñura Shines with Second Gold Medal in UAAP Athletics Tournament.

Capas: University of the Philippines (UP) runner Mea Gey Niñura triumphed in the women’s 5,000 meters event on Monday, securing her second gold medal in the UAAP Season 87 athletics tournament at the New Clark City Stadium. Niñura finished the race in 18:47.33, outpacing her teammate and national triathlete Erika Burgos, who clocked 18:54.90, and National University’s Jessa Mae Roda, who completed the race in 19:14.50.

According to Philippines News Agency, Niñura expressed her gratitude towards the University of the Philippines, stating, “This is my last season, I’m done studying. I just want to give back to University of the Philippines, because of the university, I graduated.” She holds a degree in Physical Education.

The tournament saw other athletes also achieving commendable victories. University of Santo Tomas’ (UST) Lanie Carpintero claimed the gold medal in the women’s javelin throw with a distance of 47.36 meters, surpassing De La Salle University’s Ann Katherine Quitoy and Adamson University’s Eli

zabeth Sicat. Far Eastern University’s Rica Mae Balderama excelled in the women’s triple jump, registering a winning distance of 12.52 meters.

UST continued to demonstrate their prowess with three additional gold medals. Azeneth Serat dominated the women’s 5,000m walk with a time of 27:36.57, Joana Marie Bandal took the top spot in the women’s hammer throw with a distance of 42.05 meters, and Khrizzie Ruzol triumphed in the women’s pole vault by clearing 3.25 meters.

In the men’s division, UE’s James Darrel Orduña successfully defended his 10,000m title, finishing with a time of 32:10.81. Other notable winners included UST’s Johnpaul Araneta in the 100m, UP’s Ed Deliña in the shot put, and Ateneo’s Hassan Loraña in the 800m event.

The girls’ division saw UE capturing gold in the shot put (Louise Victoria) and 800m (Jeralyn Rodriguez), while Adamson University clinched victory in the high jump with Marjorie Raguidos. In the boys’ division, UST’s athletes Godfrey Monzon, Aaron Prince Angles, and Vincent Dura

na secured gold medals in the hammer throw, triple jump, and 5,000m walk, respectively.