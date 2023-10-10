MBPN APPROVES PROPOSED MALAYSIAN SMART CITY RATING

The National Smart City Council (MBPN) meeting today approved the proposed Malaysian Smart City Rating, which was introduced for the first time through PLANMalaysia, as part of the Malaysian Smart City Framework 2019-2025 implementation.

The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) in a statement informed that the rating aims to recognise the role of local authorities (PBT) that have implemented the smart city initiative in accordance with Smart City Indicator Standard MS ISO 37122:2019.

"This international standard is based on best practices that have been adapted in the Malaysian context," read the statement.

According to KPKT, in general, Malaysia's Smart City Rating programme consists of four stages namely Smart City Early Adopter, Developing Smart City, Leading Smart City and Visionary Smart City.

For the 2023 programme, the rating will start with the initial stage - Smart City Early Adopter on a voluntary basis, especially for local authorities that are already prepared with the set criteria.

KPKT aims at least 61 PBTs at the Municipal Council level and above, to achieve the Smart City Early Adopter status in 2025.

"The local authorities that have successfully achieved the Level 1- Smart City Early Adopter status will be announced by KPKT Minister Nga Kor Ming on Nov 9, 2023 in conjunction with World Urban Planning Day 2023 celebration in Putrajaya," read the statement.

In addition, local authorities that obtain the status of smart city will be given priority to receive allocations to implement smart city initiatives that could help them improve to up to the highest level, which is Visionary Smart City.

"The smart city rating will be implemented annually to give the opportunity to local authorities nationwide, " according to KPKT.

The MBPN meeting was chaired by Nga at the Parliament Building this morning.

MBPN is a platform for setting the policy and strategic direction of smart city development in Malaysia in addition to being a medium for discussion and resolution of issues, coordination and monitoring of its development in Malaysia.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency