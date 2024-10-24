Maya, Landers Superstore rollout credit card

Manila: Digital bank Maya has partnered with Landers Superstore for the rollout of a high-technology co-branded credit card.

In a statement on Tuesday, Maya said the Landers Cashback Everywhere Credit Card allows cardholders to earn a cashback of up to 5 percent at Landers, 2 percent on dining, and 1 percent on other purchases.

Cardholders can also track their cashback earnings and redeem vouchers through the Maya app and can earn up to PHP200,000 cashback annually which is redeemable at Landers.

“Filipinos are ready for a credit card that’s easy, rewarding, and hassle-free. We’re taking the credit card experience to the next level with high-tech features and cashback rewards,” Maya Group president and Maya Bank co-founder Shailesh Baidwan.

“This is just the beginning -we’re gearing up to deliver even better credit products tailored to the needs of the unhappily banked and uncarded Filipinos.”

To apply, customers will need a Landers membership and a Maya account.

The credit card will be managed through

the Maya app and the application process is paperless.

The credit card includes a dynamic CVV that refreshes when the card details are opened.

Powered by Visa, the card is accepted by over 130 million merchants worldwide.

“We’re excited to partner with Maya to offer a credit card that brings real value to our members. The cashback rewards and Maya’s digital banking platform make shopping more rewarding, enriching, and secure,” Landers Superstore chairman of Southeast Asia Retail Inc. Lowell Yu said.

Source: Philippines News Agency