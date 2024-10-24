Knights slay Stags to gain solo fourth

Manila: Vince Cuajao scored 34 points, highlighted by seven triples, as Letran beat San Sebastian College-Recoletos in double overtime, 101-98, in the NCAA Season 100 men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City on Tuesday.

Jimboy Estrada, back from a one-game suspension, contributed 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Knights, who avenged their 84-91 loss in the first round last Sept. 8.

Cuajao had nine points in the first overtime while Estrada had five points in the second OT as Letran improved its record to 7-6 for solo fourth behind College of Saint Benilde (10-2), Mapua University (10-3) and defending champion San Beda University (8-5).

Before ending its three-game slump, Letran was tied for fourth with Lyceum of the Philippines University and Emilio Aguinaldo College at 6-6.

Kevin Santos chipped in 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Knights, who showed their determination to reach the Final Four which they failed to achieve last season.

San Se

bastian, which absorbed its 10th loss in 13 games, was paced by Rafael Are, who finished with 27 points, five steals, four assists and two rebounds.

Tristan Felebrico had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists followed by Nikko Aguilar with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals; while Leo Velasco added 12 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks for the Stags, who took the second quarter at 41-34 and kept the lead until the end of the third quarter, 64-60.

Source: Philippines News Agency