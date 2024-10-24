Davao logs 5K dengue cases, 50 deaths Jan to Oct

DAVAO CITY – The City Health Office (CHO) here recorded 5,000 dengue cases and 50 fatalities from January to October this year, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon, CHO officer-in-charge, said the villages with the highest cases are Talomo Proper and Buhangin.

‘We continue to urge the community to help prevent dengue by maintaining clean surroundings and eliminating mosquito breeding sites,’ Ababon said in a statement.

He emphasized that the city is actively implementing its Dengue Prevention and Control Program through public information campaigns and the Mosquito-Borne Diseases Task Force.

Ababon reminded households to follow the 5S strategy: search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, use self-protection measures, seek medical advice, support fogging in outbreak areas, and stay hydrated.

Dengue fever, transmitted through infected mosquito bites, can escalate to severe dengue, a life-threatening condition.

Source: Philippines News Agency