‘Kristine’ places Pangasinan under blue alert

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – The province of Pangasinan was placed under blue alert on Tuesday after Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised due to Tropical Storm Kristine.

Assistant Director Pia Flores of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Emergency Operations Center said in a phone interview that 70 percent of their search and rescue teams are on standby for possible deployment.

Blue alert status means half of disaster officials must be on standby to ensure that there will be enough manpower in case of an emergency.

‘Rescue assets are prepositioned in strategic areas in the province,” she said.

Some local government units suspended afternoon classes.

“By Thursday and Friday, the province will be at orange level for rainfall,” she said.

An orange rainfall warming means a rainfall of between 7.5mm to 15mm within an hour and the situation is expected to continue in the next two hours.

Although there is no gale warning in place, the Pangasinan PDRRMO had discouraged fishers to

set sail due to forecast strong waves of between 2.5 and 4.5 meters.

Based on the 5 p.m. bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA said Kristine was 390 km east of Daet, Camarines Norte.

