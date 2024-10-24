Caraga LGUs activate emergency centers as ‘Kristine’ nears

BUTUAN CITY – Local government units in the Caraga Region under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 have activated emergency centers and suspended classes to ensure residents’ safety as Tropical Storm Kristine approaches.

Since Monday, the provinces of Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, including Siargao and Bucas Grande Island, have been placed under TCWS No. 1.

Surigao del Norte Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers issued an advisory Tuesday, urging mayors and school administrators to assess local conditions and suspend classes if necessary.

Barbers also advised residents in coastal areas and those vulnerable to floods and landslides to take precautions and monitor weather updates.

In Dinagat Islands, Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. activated public safety protocols on Monday, suspending classes from preschool to grade 12 and the Alternative Learning System to safeguard students.

‘To facilitate timely response and humanitarian assistance to affected sectors, response clusters are now activated,’ Demerey

said in an interview.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard stations in Surigao del Norte, Siargao Island and Dinagat Islands have temporarily suspended sea travel due to unsafe conditions.

Source: Philippines News Agency