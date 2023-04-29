Mariano Marcos State U graduate tops Civil Engineering exams

The government-run Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) graduate topped the Civil Engineering Board Exams. With a 92.10 percent rating, Alexis Castillo Alegado from the farming village of Oaig-Upay-Abulao in Paoay, Ilocos Norte, shared the top spot with Garret Wilkenson Ching Sia from the De La Salle University in Manila. The 2022 cum laude graduate of MMSU and Sia led the 5,887 passers or 34 percent of the 16,936 takers of the April 2023 examination. The MMSU had an overall 41.56% passing rate. Alegado's father is a farmer while his mother takes in laundry to help provide for the family. The Alegado family is a beneficiary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Pantawid sa Pamilyang Pilipino Programs (4Ps). DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez said Alegado's academic success and his topping the 2023 Civil Engineering Licensure Examinations is a concrete indication that DSWD's 4Ps is a valuable tool in effectively investing in human capital. 'Patunay po ang tagumpay ni Engr. Alexis Alegado na ang ating 4Ps ay napakahalaga sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino para mapagtapos sa kolehiyo ang kanilang mga anak na siyang makakatulong para sa pag-angat mula sa kahirapan (Engr. Alexis Alegado's success shows that 4Ps plays an important role for children to graduate from college to lift their family from poverty),' Lopez said in a statement released on Saturday. The DSWD's 4Ps program is a human development measure of the national government that provides conditional cash grants to the poorest of the poor to improve the health, nutrition and education, particularly of children aged 0-18. An initial report sent by the DSWD Field Office 1 said Alegado was also a student-beneficiary of the Expanded Student's Grants-in-Aid Program for Poverty Alleviation (ESGP-PA) program which made him automatically qualified for the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) under Republic Act 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. Beneficiaries under ESGP-PA are poor but deserving students from families listed in the DSWD's 4Ps program. They can enroll in selected State Universities and Colleges taking up the Commission on Higher Education's priority programs and other course offerings within the government's key growth areas. TES is one of the four programs under RA 10931 which will provide funding for qualified Filipino students from the poorest-of-the-poor households enrolled in public and private Higher Educational Institutions.

Source: Philippines News Agency