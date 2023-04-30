LET’S HAVE UNITY IN DIVERSITY – ANWAR

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the country's diverse festivals and cultures to be the main feature that unites the people.

Anwar in a post on Facebook after attending the Sabah Government's Aidilfitri Open House in Kota Kinabalu today said that all levels of society need to play a role in ensuring the country’s diversity remains intact.

"Our task is to ensure that the (country’s) diversity remains intact with love and mutual understanding," he said.

The ceremony held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) earlier was also attended by the Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni; Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his wife Datuk Seri Juliah Salag, as well as over 20,000 guests.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency