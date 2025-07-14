Marcos: New Caticlan Terminal to Drive Economic, Tourism Boom

Caticlan: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday led the groundbreaking and time capsule laying for the construction of the new Caticlan Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at the Caticlan Airport in Aklan, hailing it as a major step in improving regional connectivity, tourism, and economic growth.

According to Philippines News Agency, the event marked a significant milestone as President Marcos emphasized the strategic importance of enhancing regional access and bypassing the congested Manila airport. The Caticlan Airport, situated in the municipality of Malay in northern Aklan, is the most direct gateway to Boracay Island. With the upcoming terminal expansion, the airport is set to handle the growing influx of tourists more efficiently.

The new two-story terminal will cover 36,470 square meters and include six passenger boarding bridges and 36 check-in counters. Once completed, the terminal will have the capacity to process up to 3,000 passengers simultaneously, with a projected annual throughput of seven million passengers. The completion of the project is targeted for 2027.

The design-and-build contract for the terminal was awarded to Megawide Construction Corporation in 2024. The facility is owned and operated by Trans Aire Development Holdings Corp. (TADHC), a subsidiary of San Miguel Corp. (SMC) Infrastructure. President Marcos highlighted the importance of regional airport development, mentioning similar upgrades underway in Iloilo, Bohol, and Siargao.

President Marcos shared his personal experiences visiting Boracay, noting that the ferry transfer from Caticlan is a memorable and valuable part of the travel experience. He stressed that tourism currently contributes close to 8 percent of the Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) and that infrastructure projects like the Caticlan terminal are vital to increasing this figure by enhancing travel convenience and enjoyment.

The President articulated a vision for the Philippines as a prime destination for vacationers and investors, stating, “This is one step… the beginning of the journey, and that journey is to bring the Philippines once again to the forefront of the rest of the world.”