DND: Teodoro’s Maltese Passport Long Surrendered, Renounced

Manila: The Department of National Defense (DND) on Monday said Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. had already surrendered his Maltese passport before the filing of his candidacy for the 2022 elections. “The alleged existing Maltese passport of Secretary Gilberto Teodoro (Jr.) was surrendered and renounced before the filing of his certificate of candidacy in 2021 for the 2022 elections,” DND spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong said in a statement.

According to Philippines News Agency, this statement follows a report claiming that Teodoro was issued a Maltese passport on December 22, 2016, valid for 10 years. “Its existence was disclosed to the Bureau of Immigration and Comelec (Commission on Elections) prior to the 2022 elections, as well as to the Committee on Appointments prior to their confirmation of his appointment as defense secretary,” Andolong added. “The motive of this rumor is clear and known to Secretary Teodoro. The timing of the article adds to this motive.”

Under Philippine laws and the Constitution, dual citizenship is prohibited for public officials, especially for those occupying Cabinet-level positions. Teodoro was appointed as DND chief by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in June 2023. He held the same post from August 2007 to November 2009 under the administration of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.