Senator Urges Stricter Regulation on Online Gambling, Criticizes E-Wallet Companies

Manila: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday pushed for tighter regulations on online gambling, highlighting that existing laws are lagging behind the swift advancements in digital technology, which has led to widespread addiction through mobile applications.

According to Philippines News Agency, Senator Hontiveros mentioned that her office has received numerous appeals from families of individuals who have become addicted to online gambling, with many falling into debt or resorting to extreme measures like taking their own lives. She emphasized the urgent need for legislation to restrict access to online gambling, especially through e-wallets and super apps, as the unchecked growth of digital betting platforms has made it excessively easy for Filipinos, particularly the youth, to gamble using their phones.

Despite major casino operators reaffirming their commitment to responsible gaming, Hontiveros insisted that digital platforms must also adhere to such standards. “If big casinos say they are following regul

ations, that’s well and good. That means there should be no issue if we tighten access to online gambling,” she stated. Furthermore, she questioned the silence of e-wallet and super app companies in addressing the ease of access to online gambling and urged them to self-regulate.

Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito also expressed concern over the increasing use of digital wallets as a gateway to online gambling. He drew a comparison between these apps and the e-sabong operations previously banned for causing widespread debt and family ruin. Ejercito criticized how some e-wallet platforms, initially designed to enhance convenience and financial access, have instead become enablers of gambling behavior and debt accumulation among vulnerable users.

Ejercito called on the government to take decisive action and enforce stronger regulations on digital platforms that facilitate gambling-related transactions, reiterating that e-wallets were created to simplify life for Filipinos, not to enable gambling and debt.