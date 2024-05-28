Marcos names retired RTC judge Felix Reyes as new PCSO chair

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has named the former president of the Philippine Judges Association and retired Marikina Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge Felix Reyes as chairperson of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), Malacañang said Tuesday. Reyes, who was appointed to the PCSO Board of Directors as member in November 2022, was sworn in by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a news release. As the new chairman of the PCSO Board of Directors, Reyes will serve as the head of the government's principal agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character. The PCSO holds regular charity sweepstakes lotteries and engages in health and welfare-related investments, projects, and activities to provide for permanent and continuing sources of funds for its programs. Reyes, 63, served as presiding judge of Marikina RTC from 2006 to 2021; and as acting presiding j udge of the Taguig RTC Branch 70 from 2017 to 2019; RTC, Lipa City from February 2011 to September 2021 and RTC, Calamba City from 2011 to 2013. Source: Philippines News Agency