Marcos Encourages Upholding National Values on Bonifacio Day Amid Anti-Corruption Protests

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday urged Filipinos to uphold courage, dignity, and love of country as the nation commemorated the 162nd birth anniversary of Gat Andres Bonifacio. The observance comes amid a significant public demand for government accountability.

According to Philippines News Agency, in his message, Marcos highlighted that Bonifacio’s life remains a guiding force for a nation facing challenges in governance and public trust. He urged citizens to emulate Bonifacio’s principles and remain committed to actions that benefit the common good. Marcos emphasized the importance of embracing the duty of loving the country above all else.

The President noted Bonifacio’s role in uniting the people against injustice and inspiring collective action for freedom and justice. He praised Bonifacio’s ideals of equality, dignity, and reform, which shaped the Katipunan and guided the Filipino struggle for sovereignty. Marcos encouraged Filipinos to embody Bonifacio’s dedication to nation-building.

The Department of National Defense also participated in the commemoration, acknowledging that Bonifacio’s courage and patriotism continue to inspire defense sector personnel in upholding peace, security, and sovereignty.

Coinciding with the commemoration, a large anti-corruption rally is taking place in Metro Manila. Participants are gathering for the ‘Trillion-Peso March,’ demanding transparency and accountability following massive corruption revelations in flood control projects. These issues were exposed by Marcos in his July State of the Nation Address.

Authorities have deployed over 15,000 police personnel to secure the event. The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have expressed readiness to ensure a safe and orderly march. The DILG emphasized its commitment to protecting citizens, maintaining public order, and ensuring the mass action proceeds safely.

The PNP will manage crowds, respond to emergencies, and ensure traffic flow while observing maximum tolerance. Permits to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence in Metro Manila have been suspended from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. The DILG urged participants to exercise their rights responsibly, follow lawful instructions, and contribute to a secure event, highlighting that democracy thrives when freedom and responsibility coexist.