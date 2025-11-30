First Lady Praises Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Dedication to National Safety

Manila: First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Saturday commended the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) for its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, Araneta-Marcos shared photos of her attendance at the PCGA Executive Squadron Assembly 2025, held at Admiral Suites Residential in Manila, via Instagram. She expressed her honor in standing with volunteers whose courage, discipline, and compassion continue to strengthen the organization’s mission.

Araneta-Marcos thanked the PCGA for their sacrifices, emphasizing that their service holds immense value. She highlighted how being a member of the Auxiliary has allowed her to work with individuals dedicated to public service.

She specifically praised the Executive Squadron, noting its members as leaders who guide the mission and amplify its impact. Araneta-Marcos expressed pride in serving alongside comrades whose commitment remains steadfast.

The PCGA plays a crucial role as the civilian volunteer arm of the Philippine Coast Guard, assisting in search and rescue operations, humanitarian missions, and maritime safety campaigns across the nation.