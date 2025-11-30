Five Weather Systems Impacting the Philippines: PAGASA Advises on Continued Rains

Manila: Shear line and four other weather systems will continue to affect the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said the shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over Apayao and Cagayan.

According to Philippines News Agency, Batanes will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon (amihan). Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over Kalayaan Islands due to the trough of Tropical Storm Koto (formerly Verbena). Koto was located 385 km. northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph and gustiness of up to 105 kph. It is slowly moving northward.

Visayas and Mindanao, and the rest of Palawan will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have fair weathe

r with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies. Palawan will have moderate to strong southwest to southeast winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.