1 Filipino Confirmed Dead in Hong Kong Inferno; 79 Safe, 1 Injured

Hong kong: One Filipino national was confirmed dead in the inferno that engulfed a high-rise residential complex in Tai Po, Hong Kong, on Wednesday, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong confirmed. The consulate said the deceased is female but did not provide further details about her identity.

According to Philippines News Agency, in an advisory dated Nov. 29, the consulate said 79 Filipinos are confirmed safe and accounted for, one is injured, while 12 are still for verification. “The Consulate General of the Philippines in Hong Kong is presently continuing its on-the-ground operations to check the welfare of and assist overseas Filipino workers affected by the Tai Po fire incident,” it said.

The blaze lasted for more than 10 hours and left 128 people dead and some 150 others missing as of Saturday. The fire was first reported past 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday and soon grew into an inferno, fanned by the foam materials and flammable bamboo scaffolding that sheathed the residential towers.

Three men from the construction company carrying out maintenance work in the neighborhood were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the fire.