Fire Hits Senate Building in Pasay; No Casualties

Pasay city: Fire broke out at the Senate building in Pasay City on Sunday morning and was extinguished by responding firefighters with no casualties, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

According to Philippines News Agency, the BFP promptly deployed personnel and assets after receiving report of the fire at about 6:30 a.m. The fire reached the first and second alarms by 6:50 a.m. and 6:58 a.m., respectively, before being placed under control at 7:43 a.m. The fire was extinguished at 8:20 a.m.

No casualties were reported due to the incident, according to the BFP. Fire investigators are now determining the cause of the flames.