Marcos Monitoring Bonifacio Day Rallies Amid Anti-Corruption Protests

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is closely monitoring the situation as the Nov. 30 anti-corruption protests unfold across Metro Manila, Malaca±ang said Sunday. Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Acting Secretary Dave Gomez stated that the President is at the Palace to keep an eye on the developments.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Nov. 30 demonstration, known as the ‘Trillion-Peso March,’ is the third significant anti-corruption rally this year. It has drawn participants from various sectors, including youth groups, labor unions, civil society organizations, and faith-based networks. The rally is occurring in the context of increased public scrutiny following the flood control controversy, which was highlighted by Marcos in his State of the Nation Address in July.

Government agencies such as the Department of Justice, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Anti-Money Laundering Council, and the Office of the Ombudsman are actively engaged in efforts to address the misuse of funds. These agencies are implementing asset freezes, filing cases, and pursuing individuals allegedly involved in corrupt practices.

In response to the situation, President Marcos has established the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to ensure an impartial investigation into the multibillion-peso corruption allegations. Several lawmakers, government engineers, and private contractors have already been charged as part of the ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Reports indicate that rallies were not limited to Metro Manila but were also observed in other regions.