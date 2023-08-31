MALAYSIANS IN SINGAPORE CELEBRATE NATIONAL DAY 2023

The High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore today organised a National Day 2023 celebration on its premises at Jervois Road, here.

Themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfiling Hope), the modest celebration involved approximately 70 Malaysians, including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, uniformed bodies, and government ministries and agencies, as well as some Malaysian citizens.

In his speech, Deputy High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore Khairul Nazran Abdul Rahman urged Malaysians in Singapore to strengthen their determination and spirit to always uphold the peace and harmony that has been achieved thus far.

He also advised Malaysian residents in Singapore to continue upholding the reputation of their country and to abide by the rules and laws of the republic.

Meanwhile, Dr. Azman Rahmat, Distinguished Lecturer from the Department of Malay Literature, who was also present at the celebration, expressed that Merdeka Day is one of the crucial elements in shaping the identity of the Malaysian people.

"Especially for the children of Malaysia... the children of Madani... to understand the meaning of independence... when love and affection for the country will ultimately shape that identity," he said.

For Dr. Mardian Shah Omar, Senior Lecturer at the Academy of Malay Studies, University of Malaya, he expressed a deep sense of gratitude for being able to celebrate the 66th Independence Day alongside Malaysians in Singapore.

"Although celebrated with simplicity, the cooperation and unity between uniformed bodies and civilians here can be seen as very close-knit and intact... that is where true independence lies," he said.

Representing the uniformed bodies, Brigadier General Ahmad Fareed Arifin mentioned that although today's celebration may be "brief", it is "deeply meaningful."

"It is celebrated with a strong sense of patriotism," he stated.

The celebration included the raising of the Malaysian flag and the singing of the National Anthem 'Negaraku,' followed by the recitation of the pledge led by Brigadier General Ahmad Fareed.

Other uniformed bodies were also represented – by Minister Counsellor (Police Liaison) ACP Gurcharan Singh Udham Singh and Counsellor (Immigration) Azura Muhammed Kifli.

Also present were Minister (Economic) from Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), Kavitha Mathuvay; Minister Counsellor (Tourism) Salahuddin Mohd Ariffin; Counsellor (Human Resources) Noor Haryantie Noor Sidin; and Vivian Chia, the Retail and Gallery Executive from The Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STATOS).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency