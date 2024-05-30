MALAYSIA PROPOSES ASEAN SUMMIT WITH CHINA, GCC IN 2025

BEIJING, Malaysia has proposed that an ASEAN Summit with China and the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) be held during Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025. Malaysia's Ambassador to China, Datuk Norman Muhamad, said this was among the matters raised by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during a courtesy visit to Chinese Premier Li Qiang yesterday. Norman said the proposal received a positive response from Li Qiang. "As you know, there is significant uncertainty in the trade regime. The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has effectively collapsed, and it no longer functions as before. Now, all trade regimes are based on blocs or regions, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. 'So, Malaysia could serve as a good linkage for China with other countries, especially between China and the Gulf countries. That is why we proposed that during Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship, we hold a meeting between ASEAN, China and GCC, ' he said at a press conference here today. Ahmad Zahid is on his first official visit to China since becoming Deputy Prime Minister in December 2022. The visit, which began on May 22 and will end tomorrow, is at the invitation of China's Deputy Premier Ding Xuexiang. Norman said that during the courtesy visit, the Deputy Prime Minister also expressed the Malaysian government's hope that Chinese President Xi Jinping would visit Malaysia, as the last visit by the top leader from China was 10 years ago. Additionally, Ahmad Zahid took the opportunity to discuss the Palestine-Israel conflict and expressed a commitment to cooperate with China in seeking solutions to the issue. 'Malaysia welcomes and commends China's efforts to resolve the conflict, urging for an immediate ceasefire, facilitating humanitarian aid, and the implementation of a two-state solution for lasting peace. 'Malaysia also pledges to work together to find a solution. Basically, the Deputy Prime Minister conveyed our appreciation and thanks for the positive role China is playing and contributing to world peace,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency