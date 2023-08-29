MADANI AGRO SALES: MEMBERS OF FARMERS’ASSOCIATIONS CAN MARKET PRODUCTS FROM FARM-TO-TABLE

The Kelantan branch of the Board of Farmers Organisation Authority (LPP) is committed to helping entrepreneurs registered under the agency to improve their livelihood by conducting direct marketing of their products through the MADANI Agro Sales programme.

Its director Mohd Hanifa Awang Su said the effort, which was allocated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), was the fifth of eight programmes that have been drawn up and was expected to be continued due to the overwhelming demand and response.

“Goods are sold at a discount of up to 30 per cent cheaper than market price because the agro produce is brought directly to the consumer, thus also increasing farmers’ income by eliminating the middlemen, which means from Farm-to-Table (from source of production directly to consumer).

“Today, the goods that received a roaring reception were grade A eggs sold at RM11 compared to the normal price of RM13.50 (per tray of 30 eggs); local beef is sold at RM24 per kg compared to the normal price of RM34 per kg. We bring fresh meat from the Bachok Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) which pioneers the supply from local cattle.

“Today’s sale recorded RM20,000, which means the total amount in MADANI Agro Sales throughout Kelantan has exceeded RM100,000. It seems successful because we focus on areas that need MADANI sales,” he said at the MADANI Agro Sales programme in Dataran Ilmu, Bandar Baru here today.

In the programme, as many as 300 trays (30 eggs per) of grade A eggs were sold out within half an hour of the sale opening.

Grocer Zasmini Idris, 51, said as much as 250 kg of sugar was also sold to customers who came as early as 8 am.

“The response received from the local community is very encouraging, some asked us to replenish the supply of sugar to sell until the sale ends,” he said.

Elderly customers like Abdul Talib Maarof, 68, was very satisfied with the cost of essential goods sold at reasonable prices.

“This kind of sale is very compatible with the current cost of living and it helps me to spend on kitchen items very sparingly. Thank you to the organisers and hopefully sales like this will continue more often for rural residents,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency