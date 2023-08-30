LTO summons 2 drivers in Makati road rage viral video

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Wednesday summoned and temporarily suspended the licenses of two drivers involved in a road altercation in Makati City on Aug. 25. In a statement, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said a show cause order (SCO) was issued against Police Staff Sgt. Marsan Dolipas and Angelito Rencio who identified himself as a member of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP). 'Personal kong napanood ang video na nag-viral sa social media kaya agad nating ipinag-utos na suspendihin pansamantala ang lisensya (I personally saw the viral video on social media that's why I immediately ordered the temporary suspension of their licenses),' Mendoza said. The SCO and the preventive suspension for both Dolipas and Rencio were issued by the LTO National Capital Region (NCR). Both individuals were asked to explain in a notarized affidavit why they should not be held liable for violations of Section 48 (Reckless Driving), Section 27 (Improper Person to Use a Motorized Vehicle), and Section 24 (Obstruction of Traffic) of Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. Dolipas and the female registered owner of the motorcycle he was driving were also asked to explain why they should not be penalized after LTO records revealed that the motorcycle was unregistered in violation of Rule II-A of the Joint Administrative Order 2014-01. 'The LTO-NCR was already ordered to block any attempt to register the motorcycle while the investigation is ongoing,' he said. Based on a report of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on the incident, Dolipas was driving his vehicle with license plate TJO-306 along Osmeña Highway in Barangay Pio Del Pilar, Makati City on Aug. 25 when his car was hit by the motorcycle driven by Rencio. During their confrontation, Dolipas noticed a gun tucked on Rencio's waist and immediately grabbed the firearm. Police responders took Rencio under custody and confiscated the firearm.

Source: Philippines News Agency