LTFRB: Online request on some transactions no longer mandatory

Offices of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) are opening their doors to all transactions after the lifting of mandatory online filing of requests for selected transactions. In a statement on Monday, the LTFRB said the new policy specifically affects requests for special permits, confirmation of units, franchise verifications, correction of typographical errors and issuance of extension of provisional authority. 'With the new circular, online filing of above enumerated selected transactions is no longer mandatory but shall now be optional. Consequently, personal filing of above enumerated selected transactions is now allowed,' it said. The policy, it said, was issued through Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 2023-019 that amends MC No. 2020-016 released back on April 19, 2020. '[MC No. 2020-016] was issued when the general community quarantine was still in place in low or moderate-risk areas,' it said. It noted that filing fees will apply to online and in-person transactions. 'While the fact that Covid-19 still exists, the impactful effects of the same has been substantially mitigated, particularly in the aspect of mobility of people,' it said. However, it encouraged the public to keep using its online system to avoid long lines at LTFRB offices and as an added precaution against Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency