LPA, ITCZ to Damp Parts of PH on Undas

Manila: The low-pressure area (LPA) embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring rains over parts of the country as Filipinos troop to the cemeteries to visit their departed loved ones on Saturday, according to the weather bureau.

According to Philippines News Agency, as of 3 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA, located 275 km west of Coron, Palawan, will bring scattered rains over the province. Cagayan will also experience scattered rains due to the shearline, while Batanes will have isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, the ITCZ will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the Visayas, Mindanao, the Bicol Region, and the rest of Mimaropa. The same weather conditions will prevail over the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon will experience modera

te to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, the LPA outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has developed into a tropical depression. It is located 1,425 km east of northeastern Mindanao, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph, moving westward at 15 kph.