Loke Remains Negeri Sembilan DAP Chief

SEREMBAN, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke remains the Negeri Sembilan DAP chief for the 2024/2027 term following today’s state party elections.

The Seremban MP was unanimously elected to head the state party committee among the 15 newly elected members at the Negeri Sembilan DAP Ordinary Convention.

Loke, who has held the position since 2004, topped the polls, garnering 571 votes from the 658 delegates present.

Seremban Jaya state assemblyman P. Gunasekaran retained the Deputy Chairman post.

The two-state Vice Chairman posts went to Nilai assemblyman J. Arul Kumar, who is also Negeri Sembilan Local Government, Housing, and Transport Committee chairman, and Bahau assemblyman Teo Kok Seong, who is State Industry and Non-Muslim Affairs Committee chairman.

Rasah MP Cha Kee Chin was also re-elected as the state DAP secretary.

Speaking to reporters, Loke, the Minister of Transport, said the new state party leadership includes both experienced members and fresh faces, aiming to rejuvenate the party.

“This

reflects the delegates’ wishes. We will certainly provide opportunities for new faces to take on leadership roles and gain the necessary experience to govern the party in the future,” he said.

Loke added that moving forward, DAP will focus on three key priorities: strengthening the party’s position in the government, improving organisational structure, and ensuring a solid and experienced line-up of candidates to maintain success in the next General Election.

He also announced plans to establish a new and larger ‘Wisma DAP’ to support various activities and provide better training for DAP members.

“We also plan to offer welfare support to DAP members, including medical and educational assistance for their children, as a way to show that we care about their future.

“The initiative is also to encourage the involvement of the second and third generations of DAP members because many have been a party member for a long time but their children have not become DAP members or are not involved in politics. So we h

ope they will follow in their parents’ footsteps,” Loke said.

List of Negeri Sembilan DAP Committee 2024-2027:

Chairman: Anthony Loke

Deputy Chairman: P. Gunasekaran

Vice-Chairmen: J. Arul Kumar and Teo Kok Seong

Secretary: Cha Kee Chin

Assistant Secretary: Lee Kai Yet

Treasurer: Siau Meow Kong

Organising Secretary: Ho Weng Wah

Assistant Organising Secretaries: Yong Mui Ting and S. Mugunthan

Publicity Secretary: Lim Chun Wei

Director of Political Education: Choo Ken Hwa

State committee members:

Chew Seh Yong

Nicole Tan Lee Koon

A. Partheeban

Source: BERNAMA News Agency