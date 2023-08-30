LOCAL CHEF DRIVES 25,000 KM TO RAISE RM250,000 VIA ‘VROOM WITH PINK CROWD FUND’ FOR NCSM

Going on a 25,000-kilometres (km) road trip from Kuala Lumpur to Stuttgart, Germany, is not an easy task to raise RM250,000 via the 'Vroom with Pink Crowd Fund' for the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM).

Seet Wai Song, 65, a resident of Taman Tun Dr Ismail here, started his journey on July 3 in his 1974 custom-painted Mercedes-Benz W115 sedan, spanning 21 countries and taking over 60 days to complete.He expects to finish the journey in early September.

At the point of his interview with Bernama, Seet had already covered Thailand, Laos, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Turkiye, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Austria.

"I am currently at Hattingen, Germany, I arrived ahead of schedule and just right on time for the Schoene Sterne 2023 event, a festival for Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts. Thus, this road trip holds a very special meaning to me.

"I will soon make my way to Stuttgart and then Switzerland and France next," he told Bernama when contacted today.

The Chef on Wheels entrepreneur, also known as Chef Song, said as of the latest, he managed to raise more than RM8,000, where he plans to organise a fundraising dinner back in Malaysia to increase the amount if he fell short of the goal.

"I started the 'Vroom with Pink Crowd Fund' campaign, proposing a donation of RM10 for every km travelled, so I do my best to raise as much as possible. I did not promote the campaign extensively but I am thankful to the kind-hearted samaritans for their contributions so far," he said.

In regards to the 25,000 km-long journey, Seet said it had been planned before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and was an overdue dream come true.

Recounting his experience, he had to plan in advance as certain countries like China and Russia required various visa and travel document requirements.

"Other countries, however, allowed visa-free travel within 90 days, so border crossings seem rather seamless," he said, adding that he also visited cancer hospitals along the way in Thailand and Georgia to assess their operations and raise awareness about his journey.

To keep up with Seet's daily update of his journey, go to his Facebook profile at www.facebook.com/seet.song.

To help Seet reach his donation target of RM250,000 or for more information, go to www.givinghub.asia/campaigns/vroom-with-pink-crowd-fund.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency