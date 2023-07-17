LKIM ALLOCATES RM5 MLN TO REPAIR, UPGRADE, BUILD JETTIES FOR FISHERMEN

The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) has allocated RM5 million to repair, upgrade and build jetties in the country to make it safe and comfortable for fishermen to land their catch.

LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil this was also to ensure fishermen continue to fish efficiently and ensure the security of the country’s food supply.

“The country cannot have a fish supply crisis and needs sufficient fish supply for us to implement the food security agenda… so these efforts are to ensure fishermen here can continue their fishing activities efficiently,” he said.

He told reporters this at the MADANI engagement session between the LKIM chairman and Kedah fishermen at the Seberang Kota fish landing jetty here today.

During the programme, Muhammad Faiz also announced that the government had approved RM75,900 to repair the fish landing jetty in Kuala Kedah and another RM20,000 to build a public toilet at the jetty.

In addition, 59 fishermen in Kedah also received fishing nets while one fisherman received a boat engine, with the total assistance valued at almost RM50,000.

Muhammad Faiz said fishermen would be able to increase their income by selling their catch directly to consumers without having to go through many layers of supply chains if fish landing jetties in the country were improved.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency