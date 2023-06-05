LIM KIT SIANG EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO AGONG FOR ‘TAN SRI’ TITLE

Veteran politician Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang expressed his gratitude to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on being conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) that carries the title ‘Tan Sri’ in conjunction with the King’s official birthday.

“I am very thankful to Agong and feel honoured,” Kit Siang told reporters after the award investiture ceremony at Istana Negara here today.

The 82-year-old politician posted his thanks to all parties for their congratulations on Facebook, and said that he still preferred being called Kit.

Meanwhile, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, 68, who also received the PSM award, described it as a motivation for him to continue to serve the country.

“Alhamdulillah, I thank Tuanku (Al-Sultan Abdullah) for bestowing this award to me.

As the Prime Minister said, he is working hard to ensure that the people understand him, and I am at the wings helping to realise what is expected, InsyaAllah,” he told reporters today.

Johari who was appointed Dewan Rakyat Speaker on Dec 19, 2019, was among the 839 individuals who were conferred federal awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the King’s official birthday today.

25 other individuals received the PSM award, including Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Chief Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli, Federal Court judge Datuk Nallini Patmanathan and former Menteri Besar of Kelantan the late Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat.

Nik Aziz’s eldest son, Nik Aini expressed his gratitude for the posthumous conferment of the award to his father.

"Syukur Alhamdulillah to Tuanku on the honour conveyed and my family are very grateful and thank His Majesty,” he said.

Nik Aziz, who was also PAS spiritual leader, died of prostate cancer after being treated for 25 days at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in February 2015.

Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair chairman, singer Datuk Irwan Shah Abdullah @ DJ Dave was conferred the Panglima Jasa Negara award, which carries the title ‘Datuk’, said the award from the King would make him work harder in the future.

“I will continue to serve the country and help those in need, especially artistes in Malaysia,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency