LGU post awaits street sweeper’s daughter who ranked 9th in CPA exam

A permanent job at the local government unit (LGU) awaits 24-year-old Romelyn Gabanto, who ranked ninth in the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensure examination administered by the Professional Regulation Commission last month. Gabanto is the youngest of the four children of Roland, a street sweeper for 13 years now, and wife Milagros Gabanto. The new accountant's elder sibling did not finish college. Roland, 61, accompanied her daughter during a courtesy call on city officials, led by Mayor Jerry Treñas, at the city hall on Tuesday. 'Initially, I offered her a job as a contract of service [employee] because she has yet to take her oath. Once she has taken her oath, she will be a regular in our Accounting [department]. We are very happy, we are very proud. This is our homegrown,' Treñas said in an interview. Gabanto said her family has always been her inspiration, despite all difficulties. She said it was her father who convinced her to take up Accountancy. She enrolled at the Central Philippine University and was on private sector scholarship. 'From the start, you must have a clear ambition of becoming a CPA. Instill discipline, you need to have self-restraint, proper time management, and be consistent with your study habits,' she advised students aspiring to also become a CPA.

Source: Philippines News Agency