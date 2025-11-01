Lee Urges APEC to Embrace AI-Driven Big Changes as Opportunity

Gyeongju: President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday urged the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies to embrace big changes driven by artificial intelligence (AI) as an opportunity to contribute to inclusive economic growth. Lee introduced South Korea’s initiative, titled “AI-Based Society for All,” during the Retreat Session of the APEC summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

According to Philippines News Agency, Lee emphasized South Korea’s vision of a global AI society where people worldwide can equally enjoy the benefits of technological progress. He highlighted the nation’s commitment to steadily implementing policies to realize this vision, urging APEC members to turn the transformation brought by AI into an opportunity. South Korea is actively pursuing an “AI transformation” at the national level, fostering an ecosystem for AI innovation by expanding infrastructure, such as large-scale data centers, and carrying out regulatory reforms to create an environment conducive to global innovation.

Lee also addressed the challenges posed by demographic changes, such as a low birth rate and an aging population, proposing a joint framework for APEC members to tackle these issues. He noted that these demographic changes impact all areas of society and require comprehensive measures. In response to the major waves of AI and demographic change, South Korea is focusing on the cultural and creative industries as new growth engines.

During the session, APEC leaders are set to adopt the “Gyeongju Declaration,” encapsulating the outcomes of this year’s discussions, along with two documents addressing AI and demographic challenges. Following this, Lee will formally hand over the APEC chairmanship to Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country will host next year’s summit. After a group photo session, Lee is scheduled to hold a press conference in his capacity as APEC chair to brief on this year’s main outcomes.