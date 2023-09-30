Lady Warriors oust Lady Stags, gain SSL volleyball playoff spot

University of the East (UE) pulled off a 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 victory over San Sebastian College-Recoletos to claim a playoff berth in the 2023 Shakeys' Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 at Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Saturday. Veteran KC Cepada scored 14 points while rookie Casiey Dongallo added 11 points as the Lady Warriors finished second in Pool A with a 2-1 win-loss record, behind defending champion National University (2-0). UE notched its first victory at the expense of Jose Rizal University (JRU), 25-14, 25-21, 25-19, but fell to NU, 15-25, 19-25, 15-25. The Lady Warriors are now in Pool E of the carryover playoffs, along with Pool B top seed Adamson Falcons. They will be joined by still-to-be-determined teams from Pools C and D. 'I'm glad that in our first time in Shakey's featuring the complete teams from the UAAP and NCAA, we're able to be in the top eight. We're excited. We talked about this possibility,' UE coach Obet Vital said after the 73-minute encounter. 'Whatever happens, happens. We've been together for only two months. We'll work hard to go even farther. If we do that, it's a bonus but if not, we know what we need to work on,' he added. Katherine Santos scored 14 points for San Sebastian, which bowed out with a 1-2 card. Meanwhile, NU eyes a sweep of Pool A against JRU at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Other matches pit Adamson against San Beda University at 2 p.m. in Pool B and Emilio Aguinaldo College against Ateneo at 5 p.m. in Pool D.

Source: Philippines News Agency