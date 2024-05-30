KPWKM COLLABORATION TO ENSURE HIGHEST ACCESS FOR CHILDREN FROM JKM INSTITUTIONS

PUTRAJAYA, The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) will engage in strategic collaboration with various educational agencies to ensure children from the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) institutions have access to the highest level of education. Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, stated that the ministry consistently strives to ensure that children's rights, particularly in education, are duly met. She emphasised that this aligns with Article 28 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which guarantees every child's right to access education up to the highest possible level. "Thus, KPWKM will ensure these outstanding children can pursue tertiary education by establishing strategic collaborations with the relevant educational agencies," she said during her speech at the Anjung Sinar 2024 event held here today. Nancy explained that Anjung Sinar is a special programme for children from JKM's institutions, aimed at providing a social support system to empower them towards a prosp erous life. "This programme improves their opportunities for further education or skills enhancement as well as access to job opportunities," she said. Meanwhile, Nancy also invited corporate entities, non-governmental organisations, and individuals to collaborate with the ministry in fulfilling their social responsibilities by channeling contributions and establishing strategic partnerships with the National Welfare Foundation. "We at the ministry welcome support in the form of educational funding, career opportunities, and special empowerment activities for the children at Anjung Sinar," she said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency