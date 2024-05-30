KPKT SUCCESSFULLY REHABILITATES 20,489 UNITS OF PRIVATE HOUSING WITH GDV OF RM14.89 BILLION

PUTRAJAYA, The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has successfully rehabilitated 20,489 units of private housing involving 177 projects with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM14.89 billion from Jan 1 to April 30 this year. Deputy Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said the projects include 163 that obtained Certificates of Completion and Compliance (CCC), 11 projects that transitioned from 'sick' status to 'progressing smoothly', and three abandoned projects. During this period, she said the Task Force for Sick and Abandoned Private Housing Projects (TFST) has identified 205 delayed private housing projects and 438 sick private housing projects, while the number of abandoned private housing projects remained at 115. 'All these projects have a combined GDV of RM189.67 billion. Although the statistics for delayed and sick private housing projects are dynamic, they show a decreasing trend,' she said in a statement today. Aiman Athirah said that the TFST agenda, which focuses on unlicensed aban doned private housing projects, will continue as there are 175 unlicensed abandoned private housing projects recorded in Peninsular Malaysia as of April 30. 'KPKT is ready to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and remains committed to addressing the issue of sick and abandoned private housing projects across the country,' she added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency