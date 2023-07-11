KPKT ALLOCATES RM8.24 MLN TO MPKJ, MBSJ FOR URGENT PROJECTS

The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) has allocated RM8.24 million to the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) and the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) to implement six urgent projects for the wellbeing of the people.

Its Minister Nga Kor Ming said under the Sentuhan Kasih Sayang programme, MPKj received an allocation of RM7.94 million while MBSJ received RM300,000.

Three of the six projects involved emergency slope repair work at Taman Sri Raya, Cheras; Taman Bukit Mewah, Kajang; and Jalan Legenda in Taman Legenda, Hulu Langat.

The other three projects are road repair and upgrading Taman Tasik Cempaka, refurbishing Bazar Rakyat in Seri Kembangan, and building and completing the management office, public toilets and covered structures at Laman Niaga Komuniti in Sungai Long.

“This is an implementation-based allocation to ensure that KPKT’s services and focus on the welfare of the people can continue to be improved,” he told reporters after inspecting Taman Tasik Cempaka in Bandar Baru Bangi here today.

Nga said within six months, the ministry had spent nearly RM700 million for the Sentuhan Kasih Sayang programme in nine states, including Johor, Perak and Melaka.

The programme prioritised projects that significantly impact the community, including public markets and toilets, street lights, drains and road paving, he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency