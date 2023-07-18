KING, QUEEN CONVEY MAAL HIJRAH GREETINGS

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have conveyed Ma’al Hijrah greetings in conjunction with the 1st of Muharram of the 1445H (Hijri New Year) tomorrow.

The poster of the Their Majesties’ Maal Hijrah greetings was uploaded on the Istana Negara Facebook page today.

The national-level Maal Hijrah1445H celebration will take place at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) tomorrow with the theme ‘Perpaduan Teras Malaysia Madani’.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency