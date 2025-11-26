King Crunchers Edge Out Spin Doctors in Thrilling Semifinal

Montalban: Criss Cross survived Savouge Aesthetics, 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 18-25, 15-12, Tuesday night to move within a win of securing a championship berth in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference. Three-time MVP Jude Garcia topscored with 25 points on 24 attacks and an ace, while Jaron Requinton added 19 points off 15 attacks, three aces, and a block as the King Crunchers wrapped up the match in two hours and 11 minutes at the Ynares Center, Montalban, Rizal.

According to Philippines News Agency, Criss Cross, eyeing a fourth straight finals appearance, created a three-way tie for the top spot at 3-1, which will be settled at the end of the round-robin semifinals on Thursday. Criss Cross will be facing already-eliminated UST-Gameville at 1 p.m., while Savouge (3-1) and Japanese team Kindai University (3-1) will meet at 5 p.m.

“It’s just running through my mind that I really want everything we touch to be smooth, everything we score to be beautiful,” said Garcia, who scored five straight points to give the King Crunchers a 12-9 cushion in the fifth set. “So, everyone really contributed, and then we got the win. We couldn’t have gotten it if it weren’t for teamwork – we trusted each other that we would get the win,” he added.

Nico Almendras chipped in 10 points and 13 receptions. Middle blockers Poy Colinares and Gian Glorioso contributed eight and seven points, respectively. Adrian Villados delivered 23 excellent sets, while liberos John Pepito and Manuel Sumanguid combined for 12 receptions and 10 digs.

Mark Frederick Calado paced the Spin Doctors with 23 points on 20 attacks, two blocks, and an ace. Daniel Nicolas chipped in 15 points, followed by Giles Jeffer Torres with 14 points. Shawie Caritativo had seven points, 16 receptions, and 13 digs, while Rikko Marmeto made 32 receptions.